EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The billion-dollar winning Powerball numbers were won in California, while a few winners were found in Pennsylvania, including a $2 million ticket.

According to PA Lottery, a $2,000,000 ticket and four $100,000 tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

The $2,000,000 ticket matched 5 of the 5 balls but missed the Powerball with Power Play activated. The $100,000 tickets matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball.

More than 150,000 other winning tickets including 11 worth $50,000, and matched 4 of the 5 balls.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is now worth only $20,000,000., while the Mega Millions, is still nearing a billion dollars, sitting at $720,000,000.