(WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offered a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old from Williamsport.

According to a post from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, they are offering $2,000 for anyone who calls in information that could solve the case.

On October 13, officials found the body of Kevin Cagle, a 19-year-old from Williamsport, in the area of Mexico Road and Creek Road, Montour County.

The coroner says someone killed Cagle, but at this time there are no known suspects.

For those who believe they have important information regarding the case, state police asked you to contact them at 570-524-2662 or 570-368-5700.

For those interested in the reward, you should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers through their page.