MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night.

According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m.

Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators believe the driver attempted to correct the vehicle’s movement when it slid a counterclockwise motion.

Troopers said the vehicle impacted the embankment leading to the operator sustaining severe injuries.

The driver was transported to the Geisinger Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers have identified the driver as Lance Sensenig.