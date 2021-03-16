28th annual Shamrock Heart Foundation carnation donation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It started from an experience years ago when a young man visited a family member in a hospital and presented a green carnation for St. Patrick’s day. He saw the joy in that small gesture and wondered why everyone couldn’t get a small token on the holiday.

Volunteers have been at it for 28 years as the Shamrock Heart Foundation, started by John McGee and the McGee family, prepares to drop off 4,500 green carnations to those in Lackawanna County hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“The people in hospitals and nursing homes especially now, really don’t have a lot to look forward to, they can’t be visited to by family,” said Jerry Gilpatrick of Peckville

A small token to let those in hospitals or nursing homes know people are thinking about them, especially during the pandemic.

“We’re here putting flowers together to give to people who are in nursing homes so that way they know we’re all thinking about them. Especially during the pandemic, people can visit their loved ones that are in nursing homes, so it is important that they know that people care,” said Nicole MacLeod from Madison Township.

Bring some brightness into people’s lives, to many who may need it the most.

“It is a great group of people, and we have a common purpose. And that is just to brighten people’s lives in the nursing homes and the hospitals,” said Barbara Budash of Scranton.

“This, this means a lot, I think to them. And I think they really care that they know someone cares for them, so I hope it makes their day!” said Gilpatrick.

The Shamrock Heart Foundation switched to long stem green carnations this year in order to deal with less handling due to COVID-19.