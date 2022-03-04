28 weapons stolen in 2 minutes from gun shop in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in the Poconos are looking for two people they say stole over two dozen weapons from a gun store in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge say just after midnight Friday, two people wearing face masks, gloves and hooded jackets smashed a window and entered Sabersouth Firearms in the 2100 block of Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township.

Police say the suspects stole approximately 28 handguns in two minutes before taking off when the store’s alarm sounded.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Ronald Ziobro, PSP Fern Ridge Station at (570) 646-2271 or at rziobro@pa.gov.

