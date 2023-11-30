EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is upon us once again and with that comes the inevitable deluge of holiday films.

Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has released their list of “100 Best Christmas Movies of All Time” which includes holiday classics like Home Alone, Die Hard, and Miracle on 34th Street, along with some lesser-known films like Tokyo Godfathers and Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale.

We checked in with some of our 28/22 News crew and asked what some of their favorite holiday films are!

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick: ” It’s a Wonderful Life followed closely by Christmas Vacation.”

Photographer Taylor Chronowski: “I really like A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Production Manager Sandra Wisnewski: “A Christmas Story is on 24 hours on Christmas!”

Executive Producer of Special Projects Jayne Ann Bugda: “A Christmas Carol and A Pocket Full of Miracles, those two are my favorites.”

Editor Bill Dowdell: “Die Hard, but It’s a Wonderful Life for something more traditional.”

Producer Alyson Price: ” The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

Reporter Sydney Kostus: “Elf, but I also love the classic The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

Anchor Tom Williams: “1938’s A Christmas Carol, love that one!”

Reporter Amelia Sack: “The Year Without a Santa Claus is classic.”

Production Assistant Rowan Ide: “Love Actually or The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

Anchor Mark Hiller: “Die Hard, but probably also A Christmas Story.”

Producer Rory Evans: “Christmas Vacation.”

Anchor Kelly Byrne: “The Santa Claus is my favorite for sure.”

Executive Producer Katherine Lachette: “White Christmas, I have to watch it every year while putting up the tree.”

News Director Eric Nazarenus: “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

Assignment Manager Joey Dominick: “Jack Frost, melts my heart (no pun intended) every time I see it.”

Digital Executive Producer Tim Haberski: “Christmas Vacation.”

Producer Diego Sanchez: “Mean Girls.”

Producer Dave Becker: “Office Party, it’s funny, no apologies!”

Producer Stephanie Genese: “Elf, but there are so many!”

Reporter Madonna Mantione: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Jim Carey version!”

Chief Photographer Tony “Ingy” Ingargiola: “Die Hard.”

PA live! Host Rachel Malak: “Serendipity.”

Digital Producer Nico Rossi: “Every year I watch The Family Stone with my mother, after that it’s Home Alone.”

Reporter Iyee Jagne: “Home Alone.”

Digital Producer Jalen Rhodes: “This Christmas.”

Digital Producer Vivian Muniz: “ Home Alone 1 & 2, I have to watch them together!”

A quick count puts The Year Without a Santa Claus at five, followed by a three-way tie at three between Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, and Die Hard.

Tell us what your favorites are! Check out the Question of the Day below and talk about your favorite holiday movies on our Facebook page!

We hope all of our viewers have a happy and safe holiday!