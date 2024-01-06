FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a few hours now, and as you and the weather team have predicted all week long we are seeing that steady heavier snow coming down across our area.

28/22 News reporter Gianna Galli is standing at the Mountain Top Hose Company overlooking 309, conditions haven’t been too mixed. Just a steady snowfall at the moment. It is sticking to the roads and the car windows.

So drivers are taking caution out here, making sure to drive slowly and carefully.

Earlier this evening, one plow truck driver did let 28/22 News know that there are trucks out plowing this specific area and nearby roads every half hour or so to make sure the roads can stay as clear as possible throughout the night with the snow expected to keep coming down.

28/22 News spoke with PennDOT officials this morning ahead of the snowfall when roads were clear.

They say they will have around 200 trucks out across District 4 Saturday night and are making sure to stay alert and prepared for whatever weather conditions may come our way.

“Over the past week we’ve been monitoring the situation were making sure we have our operators in place were stocked and that our equipment is ready to handle the situation, so we are ready to go,” explained Jessica Ruddy the community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 4.

With snow predicted to keep coming down, PennDOT advises staying home and off the roads during these conditions.

But for those who need to get out, give plow trucks distance to do their thing and stay with 28/22 news and weather as we continue to bring you the latest updates.