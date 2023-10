JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Beatles tribute band The Taxmen picked up a fifth Beatle Friday night.

Courtesy of Tammy Galli Courtesy of Tammy Galli

The Taxmen let 28/22 News Anchor Nick Toma sit in on a song at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston where he hit the skins for Please, Please Me.

The Taxmen perform at locations all over northeastern Pennsylvania.