28/22 News (WBRE/WYOU) — The times we live in are difficult for many families here in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Here at WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV, 28/22 News we believe there should never be a child without a warm coat for winter. That’s why we are once again, as part of our NEPA’s Children First Campaign, holding our annual Coats For Kids Project.

Beginning September 18th for 2 weeks our 2 TV stations and our website will focus on local stories and segments on this need.

We are joining with the Pennsylvania Salvation Army to help our area’s needy families and children.

Eyewitness News and PA live! will feature stories and segments about the need while encouraging our viewers to donate new or slightly worn coats on Wednesday, October 4th from 7 a.m. -8 p.m. at one of our 3 TV Stations locations:

You can also send new coats (Via Amazon or General Mail) to our main station location: WBRE-TV, 62 S. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

FAQ

If you are making an individual donation or are a corporate partner:

You can drop off your donations at the following locations listed below.

Do you only collect children’s coats?

Yes, we are only collecting new and gently used coats for children.

Where are you collecting the coats?

Please bring your coats to any of our 3 station locations:

Wilkes-Barre 62 South Franklin Street

Scranton Corner of Biden Street and Adams Ave

Stroudsburg 1004 West Main Street

Who is cleaning the gently used coats?

Cintas will clean the coats free of charge.

Who is distributing the coats?

WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Northeast Pennsylvania to distribute the coats to needy families/children.

What are the most needed sizes?

Children’s coats of all sizes from infants and toddlers to teens are needed.

What types of coats do you accept?

We accept all winter coats for children and babies. Coats should be in good, wearable condition.

Please donate coats you would give a friend. Do not donate coats that have rips/tears, broken zippers, and/or permanent stains. Please be sure to empty out all pockets prior to donating.

Who gets the donated coats?

We work with our local Salvation Army of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Once donated coats are cleaned, the Salvation Army will distribute them where they see the most need.