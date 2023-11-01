HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News is proud to share some exciting news with you as the 28/22 News Team brought home no fewer than nine 2023 Keystone Media Awards. The awards event was held in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

PA live! host Chris Bohinski and special projects Executive Producer Jayne Ann Bugda were there to accept the awards.

Jayne and Director Matt Gronski took home three awards for documentaries Opioids Crisis to Hope, Veterans Voices Honoring Those Who Serve hour program, and Agnes At 50, our look back at the Agnes Flood of `72.

Chris and videographer Colin Elgonitis won for their feature report on How to Say Wilkes-Barre.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and Videographer L Baccera took home two awards and Eyewitness News won for Best Spot News Coverage.

Congratulations to the entire team.