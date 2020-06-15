$260 million in funding designated to help people with intellectual disabilities

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Monday, Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Teresa Miller announced, $260 million has been allocated from the CARES Act funding to help providers care for people with intellectual disabilities as they work to continue providing services during the pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, the money will be given as outlined below:
- $90 million to providers of residential, respite, and shift nursing services;
- $80 million to providers of Community Participation Support services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June; and,
- $90 million to providers of in-home and community, supported and small group employment, companion, and transportation trip services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June.