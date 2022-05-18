RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 26-year-old from Bradford County is the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that took place in Susquehanna County.

The crash happened Monday morning, just before 8:30. Police say Justin Moon was traveling south on State Route 706 when lost control of the motorcycle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

When Moon crossed he was hit by a dump truck, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Moon was pronounced dead on scene by the Susquehanna County Coroner.