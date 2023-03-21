WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a gas station in Luzerne County sold a $250,000 winning Cash 5 ticket.

According to PA Lottery, on Monday a ticket holder hit a jackpot-winning with the Cash 5 with Quick Cash, matching all five balls, 5-22-38-40-43, to win $250,000.

U.S. Gas and Food Mart, on North Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions