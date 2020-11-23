$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Luzerne County.

The ticket, sold for the November 21 drawing, matched all five numbers drawn — 07-26-27-29-37. The ticket’s winnings are worth $250,000. It was sold at Fuel One Gas & Convenience Store LLC, 601 Church St., White Haven.

The convenience store will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.