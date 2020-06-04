24-hour non-profit donations starts at midnight

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 24 hour online fundraising initiative begins Thursday night to help raise funds for regional non-profit groups.

“Anything we can to do to raise the profile and awareness of important things that charities are doing in northeastern Pennsylvania, we’ll do” Laura Ducceschi, President and CEO, Scranton Area Community Foundation, told Eyewitness News,

All that begins on Friday at midnight as a 24-hour online initiative to help raise money for local charities and non-profit groups around the area.

Ducceschi says in years past, “NEPA Match” was geared primarily for Lackawanna County organizations. Now with “NEPA Gives”, this will expand the fundraising efforts to a larger area.

“Regional giving days work. They help raise needed money for nonprofits and to be honest as we all know, it’s a very challenging time and probably now, more than ever, non-profits need the extra support that a giving day will provide,” Ducceschi said.

With 175 organizations signed up from seven counties in northeastern PA, Eyewitness News spoke to one group and they say they are thrilled to be part of the first-time initiative.

“We are so excited about this. NEPA match day was always great, but what’s so wonderful about this is they expanded the number of nonprofits and the expanded geographic outreach,” Indra Lahir Founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary said.

Ducceschi says having this way of supporting local organizations is particularly important now with the continuous affects of COVID-19.

“They really can’t hold fundraising events like normal. They can’t have an event of gala or anything that brings in a lot of people to help them raise funds,” she said.

When donating to NEPA Gives, a donor’s dollar will go an extra mile with nearly $200 thousand worth in eligible incentives.

“What’s exciting this year is the the amount of incentives, matching funds, and bonuses that we were all able to raise to help incentive people that want to give to nonprofits,” Ducceschi said.

You can help the non-profits get a chance to earn additional incentives and prizes as people donate through NEPA Gives website.