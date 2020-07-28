24 hour hotlines launched to provide COVID-19 support to long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Call centers providing 24/7 support for long- term care facilities in Pennsylvania as they deal with COVID-19 were announced Tuesday. They are staffed by hospitals in the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP) which was created earlier in July to provide education and support to long-term care providers.

“Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 could arise at any point, and for people living and working in a long-term care facility, quick action and mitigation efforts could be the difference between isolated cases and an outbreak,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “The Regional Response Health Collaboration was established to be a network that long-term care providers can turn to for real-time technical assistance and clinical support, and call centers run by each health system partner will allow facilities across Pennsylvania to know that no matter when they have a question or a challenge arises, they are not alone in this fight.” PA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES PRESS OFFICE

Over 125,000 Pennsylvania residents are in some form of long-term care/nursing home, assisted living residence or personal care home. The RRHCP is meant to provide advice on clinical, operational and administrative support as facilities work to protect their residents from COVID-19. They also provide in-person help and guidance as well as remote assistance. Assistance includes infection mitigation, telemedicine, contact tracing and others.

Below is a chart with information on which call centers cover which areas taken from a PA Department of Human Services release:

HEALTH SYSTEM COUNTIES COVERED TELEPHONE NUMBERS UPMC Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Venango 412-648-6714 Allegheny Health Network Armstrong, Beaver, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson 866-496-1766 UPMC/Allegheny Health Network Allegheny, Butler, Cambria, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, Westmoreland 412-648-6714 or 866-496-1766 LECOM Health

Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Warren 814-451-1595 Thomas Jefferson University/Mainline Health Berks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia* 215-395-8548 Lehigh Valley Health Network Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill 888-402-5846, option 3 Geisinger Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming 570-271-6009 University of Pennsylvania/Temple University Hospital Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Philadelphia* 215-707-1300 Penn State Health Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York 717-265-8577 INFORMATION AND FORMAT PROVIDED BY PA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES

*Philadelphia County: