JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Approximately $22,400 worth of medical-grade equipment was stolen from a 67-year-old woman’s house in Monroe County according to state police.

Officials said they responded to a call of a burglary on Bartonsville Woods Road in Jackson Township at 10:31 p.m. on June 15.

Investigators said they found that a $20,000 medical-grade cabinet and $2,400 medical-grade carts were stolen from the property by an unknown actor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge.