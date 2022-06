HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of about 350 gallons of cooking oil being stolen from a Hazle Township diner.

Troopers said approximately $2,205 worth of cooking oil was stolen from John’s Family Diner on South Church Street sometime between August 2021 and June 6, 2022.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident please contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.