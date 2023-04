RYAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a 22-year-old man died in a crash after he hit multiple trees.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 22 around 2:00 a.m., troopers responded to a one-car crash on State Route 54 in Schuylkill County.

Police say the driver, a 22-year-old from Barnesville, lost control and struck multiple trees and a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.