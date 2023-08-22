CLINTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials report a 21-year-old man has died in a crash where he was ejected out of the car after hitting a tree.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Cahrles E. Kiessling Jr., a crash occurred on Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of Route 15 in Clinton Township.

Police say the driver, Tyjair Barbee, 21, of Williamsport, lost control of the car, skidded across the southbound lanes, then rolled over and crashed into a large tree.

Investigators noted Barbee was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected out of the vehicle. Barbee died on impact from multiple blunt-force trauma.