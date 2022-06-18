STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in the Poconos with the Freedom Festival held in downtown Stroudsburg this Saturday.

A crowd of people fill the streets of downtown Stroudsburg in courthouse square, dancing, eating, and celebrating freedom.

“Juneteenth to me is a reminder of our past and how far we’ve come to present,” said Nicole Francis, the founder of Nicole Denise Crafts.

The African-American network of the Poconos held its 20th annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Saturday.

“There’s been a nice turnout, the vendors are awesome, and I think it’s such a great time,” said Shayna Canty from the Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

The owner of Anuri Gifts, Luz Drummond, said this is her first time selling goods at the festival and she said she was glad to see the amount of businesses that showed up.





“Selling their goods, just sharing in the moment. Being able to just see everyone come together, celebrate the independence day. It’s just exciting, I’m very happy to be a part of this day,” Drummond told Eyewitness News

Juneteenth refers back to June 19th, 1864, when the last enslaved African-Americans learned of their emancipation.

The woman behind this local event, also known as “Kwanza Mama,” said freedom is for everybody.

“At least in the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, we don’t dwell on the enslavement piece. We dwell on where we have come and where we’re going and that’s what’s important,” said Cleo “Kwanza Mama” Meribut Jarvis.

This year’s festival is its largest turnout, and she said the more people, the merrier.

“No matter what you look like, you can come and celebrate freedom with people who were once enslaved and now they are not, and they want to celebrate their ancestors and what happened and remember their ancestors in a way that uplifts,” Jarvis explained.

Organizers of the event told Eyewitness News they will start planning next year’s Freedom Festival on Monday.