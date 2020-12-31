2020 Year in Review: COVID, crime, safety and an election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As 2020 winds down, Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of the region’s biggest stories. From the COVID-19 pandemic, to crime and safety, to the election.









The coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, dominated the news coverage across the nation and in our region. It seemed nearly everyday, COVID-19 was changing the way many of us carried out our daily daily lives.

Safety measures were placed on all types of businesses, including restaurants and gyms, public buildings like courthouses, were closed to the public or had limited access.

Many of those restrictions remain in place and people adapted to the so called “new normal” wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer in the early days of the pandemic. People were asked to stay home unless it was absolutely necessary to go out.

Also, not to gather in large groups and to restrict travel to help slow spread the coronavirus. The pandemic also led to some incidents that had never been seen before in our region or across the nation.

A Luzerne County woman, Margaret Cirko, was arrested for allegedly yelling at customers at the Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township saying she had COVID-19 and then spitting and coughing inside the store. The supermarket had to throw out tens of thousands of dollars worth of food.

In Lackawanna County, shockwaves were sent through the Electric City when three Scranton School District Officials were charged by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for allegedly covering up information about dangerous levels of lead and asbestos in schools. In January, the district closed four schools because of asbestos concerns. All totaled 19 buildings had problems with either lead, asbestos or both.

Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania also reacted to the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police. The incident prompted protests across our area, calling for reforms in law enforcement.

2020 also saw crimes that stunned the region. In July, two people were shot to death in the parking low of the Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township. Investigators say 46-year-old Heather Campbell and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox were killed by Christopher Fernanders. Detectives say Campbell was the former girlfriend of Fernanders and Bowersox was her new boyfriend. An armed customer interceded and shot Fernanders. The case is now working its way through the legal system.

In Luzerne County, state police say Richard Walski shot and killed his wife Patricia inside their Larksville home in August. A four month search for Walski ended when human remains were found in a wooded area near Nanticoke in December. Troopers say those remains are those of Richard Walski.

In Clinton County, police say a woman killed her 9-year-old nephew. The body of Anson Stover was found inside his home at Lock Haven Gardens. Police charged his aunt, Jamie Jackson, with murder. Neighbors say they heard screaming coming from inside the home at the time of his death. Jackson maintains her innocence.

December, a Bloomsburg woman was found dead in a wooded area of Luzerne County. 26-year-old Erica Shultz disappeared from her home on December 4. Police charged Harold David Haulman with her murder. Investigators say he and Shultz met online. Haulman allegedly admitted to the murder.

In Plymouth, two teenage boys, 15 and 17, drowned while swimming in the Susquehanna River. Investigators say it appears that one of the boys was in trouble. His friend tried to rescue him and both died.

Our education system has to adapt to COVID-19. Most area colleges have implemented virtual classes and online instructions. 2020 was a presidential election year and once again, northeastern and central Pennsylvania was the focus of both candidates.