2020 La Festa Italiana canceled due to COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) La Festa Italiana has been canceled for 2020 amid concerns that the large volume of attendees it attracts may be a risk for spread of the coronavirus.

In a joint statement from Lackawanna County Commissioners and the LaFesta Committee, they say the festival, which began in 1976, has attracted over 100,000 visitors annually.

“LaFesta Italiana has been a long-standing and very popular tradition in our community, attracting over 100,000 attendees annually since it was initiated in 1976. But unfortunately like other area events, it too has been affected by the pandemic,” they said in the joint statement.

Lackawanna County Commissioners and the LaFesta Committee say they hope to celebrate in 2021.

