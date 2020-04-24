2020 airshow canceled until further notice

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 air show that was scheduled to be put on by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.



The executive director of the airport, Carl Beardsley says the air show has been canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air show was scheduled for the weekend of August 22nd and 23rd.



The air show has been in the works for more than a year. Right now, there’s no word when the air show will be held again in the future.

In the meantime, airplane enthusiasts can find virtual airshows being streamed on the airport’s Facebook page.