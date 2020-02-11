2017 Homicide suspect returning to Luzerne County to face charges

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police tell us a New York man accused of a 2017 homicide at the Marion Terrace Housing Complex will be brought back to Hanover Township to face charges.

According to police, back in May of 2017, Tremaine Jamison, 27, of New York City and Devon Brown, 29, of Hanover Township were involved in a fight that ended with Jamison shooting Brown in the head at the Marion Terrace Housing Complex.

Jamison has been housed at Riker’s Island on charges he faced in New York. Jamison waived extradition in New York County to be extradited to Pennsylvania.

He is expected to be brought back to a Luzerne County magistrate Tuesday afternoon.