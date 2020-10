CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold on Wednesday worth $200,000 at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Clarks Summit.

If you have a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket you can contact your local lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

Cash 5 prizes expire after one year if not claimed.