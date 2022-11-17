DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman died after she was involved in a two-car crash Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:30 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196 in Wayne County.

Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old woman stopped at a stop sign traveling north while a second car driven by a 51-year-old man was traveling east.

The woman drove into the intersection and pulled out directly into the second car’s lane, PSP stated.

The second car hit the woman and forced her car into a guide rail while the man’s car was sent airborne after impact and came to a rest in a ditch.

The woman died on the scene due to the injuries she sustained in the crash. Police did not release the identities of the two involved in the crash.