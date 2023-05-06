HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hazleton City Fire Department announced 20 residents have been displaced and two were hospitalized following a multi-business/apartment fire in Hazleton, Saturday afternoon.

Officials say crews were dispatched around 1:00 p.m. to 570 Alter Street, Hazleton, for the report of an apartment fire.

Hazleton City Fire Department Deputy Chief Shawn Jones tells Eyewitness News his crews arrived on the scene to heavy fire in one of the apartments which was actively spreading to a second.

Deputy Chief Jones added, the flames spread through the walls and passed into the other side of the building.

First responders say 20 people in six apartments were displaced by the blaze. Both businesses on the ground floor have also been shut down, due to smoke and water damage.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and one firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained. However, the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

According to law enforcement, a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal arrived at the scene and is currently investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.