MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have charged a woman with trafficking drugs potent enough to “kill an adult” while a two-year-old was present in the home.

According to the affidavit, on June 20 officers were granted a search warrant on the home of Jessica Lynn Siluk, 29, from Minersville.

The criminal complaint says when officers entered the home it was occupied by numerous people who have also been allegedly seen dealing drugs.

As stated in court documents, during the search they found 21 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, four cell phones, 146 pills labeled Oxycodone but were found to be fentanyl powder pills, and a large amount of drug packaging materials.

Police note Siluk’s two-year-old was found in the backyard unsupervised with a diaper full of feces.

Officers state the child was being raised in a home with drugs potent enough to kill an adult.

Siluk has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and other related charges.

Officials note Siluk is being held at Schuylkill County Prison with bail has been set at $50,000.00.