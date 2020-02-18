2 Schuylkill County kids basking in the spotlight

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A kids performance group is giving two Schuylkill County girls a bigger spotlight in the entertainment world. The girls recently got a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to their love of music.

The performance group “Spotlight Kidz” helped nine-year-old Kalli Smith and 16-year-old Madeline Wittig attract an audience they’d never dreamed of.

“I could hold you for a million years,” is the same song Madeline Wittig sang over the weekend in Baltimore. It was part of her audition for the hit NBC show, “The Voice.”

“Confidence is key, so I made sure to stay confident and be myself,” said Wittig.

The teen auditioned with 7,000 other people.

“When he said my name I was ecstatic. I had no emotions at the time. I was so nervous too,” said Smith. She was just one of 100 people chosen for a follow up. She isn’t the only “spotlight kid” with a unique opportunity.

Kalli Smith is a third grader who won a professional photo shoot in New York. To her surprise, her picture spent a month on this billboard in Times Square. She tells Eyewitness News how she deals with the spotlight as an aspiring singer.

“I usually just look at someone or at something, don’t look at the crowd or sometimes I’ll just look around and act like no one is there,” said Smith.

Both girls say the performance group’s director, Sandy Kost-Sterner has pushed them to reach for the stars. “Sandy really helped me with everything. She even helped me gain my confidence and Spotlight Kidz helped me with that too,” said Witting.

Madeline Wittig is waiting to hear back if she has made it to the next round in her audition on The Voice.