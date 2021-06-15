Savannah mass shooting: 2nd victim dies, city offers $10K reward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another person has died after suffering injuries from Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah.

Mayor Van Johnson announced the new death Tuesday morning, bringing the death total to two. The latest victim, 26-year-old Terryl Coleman, died of his injuries Monday.

The other six victims received non-life-threatening injuries or are in stable condition, police said. Among those injured were an 18-month-old and a 13-year-old.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the Fred Wessels Home apartments.

Johnson says Savannah’s violent crime isn’t random, and the people involved in this shooting knew each other.

“Our city is safe,” he assured.

But officials say they haven’t had success getting answers from witnesses or victims.

According to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Sunday night, the brother of one of the victims visited the hospital and had to be removed after attempting to question others who were injured

“We apparently aren’t the only ones trying to find out who’s involved in this shooting,” Minter said.

Minter also announced the city will offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The chief says at this point, his department is using all resources to track down any suspects.

“When you have that much disregard for the lives of others that you just indiscriminately start firing rounds into a crowd of other individuals and eight individuals end up receiving gunshot wounds and two individuals end up deceased, that’s a pretty high priority for us,” Minter said.

Mayor Johnson says he and other city leaders have walked the Fred Wessels Apartment area to establish trust in the community, but he recognizes people are afraid to come forward.

“I will continue to make myself available to anyone who wants to talk,” said Johnson. “I mean, I understand the thought of retaliation, the threat of retaliation, but I’m also concerned about the threat of doing nothing.”

“We know a whole bunch of folks know something,” Johnson added. Those with information can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

The mayor called on residents aware of anyone involved in gun violence to give them up.

“And harboring someone that you know is doing crime, no matter who they are, you might be just as guilty as the person pulling the trigger,” Johnson said.

Police say Friday’s shooting could be connected to another shooting that happened at the same location last Tuesday.

“It may involve a conflict between two groups,” said Minter. “Whether or not either one of those groups involved any type of established gang, we are still working on that information.”

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), either a dark-colored or red car drove by the residence and fired 60 shots into a crowd of people outside the home.

Minter said police haven’t identified any possible suspects, however, two people were detained from a red car Saturday night. Detectives are still trying to determine if those two detained had any connection to the shooting.

Minter echoed Johnson’s calls to residents to speak up.

“We need not just a law enforcement approach, we need a holistic community-based approach to address this,” the chief said. “This is not just a law enforcement issue, this is a community issue, and we need the community to work together to assist us with addressing these issues that are going on throughout the community.”

Minter also said SPD hasn’t confirmed if multiple firearms were used, but said: “I’m pretty sure 60 shell casings did not come from just one weapon.”

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the second victim was a 29-year-old, however, he is a 26-year-old.)