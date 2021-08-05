2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled over fire hazard

(WTAJ) – More than two million dehumidifiers sold at such stores as Walmart and Lowe’s have been recalled because they may catch fire.

The dehumidifiers, manufactured by New Widetech, were sold under multiple well-known name brands including Honeywell and Amana. The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing burn hazards.

According to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers between February 2009 and August 2017 for a price of $120 to $430.

New Widetech knows of 107 cases of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire. The incidents have resulted in about $17 million in property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund by calling toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by going online.

The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

This recall involves brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. Click here for a full list of makes and models.