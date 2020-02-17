2 men arrested for drug possession after Hazleton traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Hazleton Police, two men were arrested on drug charges Sunday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a gun in a vehicle.

Police tell us the vehicle was pulled over just before 4:00pm at Diamond Avenue and Grant Street after failing to stop at a stop sign.

An office noted that a 15-year-old male in the back seat had his hand in his pocket and failed to comply with his requests to keep his hands in view. He was taken into custody and alleged to be in possession of suspected marijuana and pills.

The passenger, Jason Kosdick was detained.

A search of the car revealed a firearm under the driver’s seat which was taken as evidence.

According to the report, officers continued to search the vehicle, recovering a silver scale with white residue in the center console and a black pouch containing suspected Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.

Wesley Beck, the driver, was said to be in possession of 49.5 Oxycodone Hydrocloride pills, 41 Clonezepam pills and approximately 7.8 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

All individuals were transported back to City Hall.

The juvenile was later released to his father from Beaver Meadows.

Beck was charged with Posession With Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and summary violations.

Kosdick was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.