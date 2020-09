LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a truck and two motorcycles in the driveway of a home.





The report came in just after 11 Monday morning for a crash in the area of 40 Pace Street in Larksville. The crash damaged multiple vehicles.

No word yet on what caused the crash. The condition of the driver and passenger in the vehicle is unkown.