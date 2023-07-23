SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say one person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Bradford County.

Saturday around 1:00 p.m., state police say they responded to a crash in the area of North Rome Road in Sheshequin Township.

Investigators say a driver, who is believed to have been driving under the influence, was driving north on North Rome Road when they crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed into another car head-on.

Troopers say the car traveling south that was struck flipped over into the bottom of an embankment and hit a tree. The driver of the southbound car died due to injuries caused by the crash and their passenger sustained serious injuries according to state police.

Law enforcement officials said the driver traveling north sustained minor injuries.

According to the release, charges are pending against the driver traveling north. Their primary violation has been noted as “driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance(s).”