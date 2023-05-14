NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two juveniles were sent to the hospital following the “negligent discharge” of a firearm while allegedly attempting to hide it from police.

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, police say they were dispatched to the gun range on State Route 93, Nesquehoning, for the report of people shooting at the range.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and found four juveniles in the range who told police they did not have a gun.

According to the press release, investigators on the scene requested backup when they heard a gunshot coming from the car the juveniles were sitting in.

As officers on scene requested backup, investigators said all four juveniles got out of the car and told the officers two of them were shot due to a negligent discharge while attempting to hide the gun from police.

Officers on the scene treated the two injured juveniles while waiting for EMS to arrive on the scene.

Both juveniles were sent to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials said more detail will be made available at a later time.