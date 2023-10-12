EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky lottery players have won winning Powerball tickets worth a combined total of $2.1 million.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, two winning Powerball® with Power Play® tickets from the Wednesday drawing are worth a combined total of $2.1 million.

This includes one prize worth $2 million sold by a retailer in Bucks County and one prize worth $100,000 awarded to a player who bought the ticket online in Allegheny County.

The $2 million-winning Powerball® ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 22-24-40-52-64, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding.

The $100,000 winning Powerball® prize matched four of the five white balls drawn and red to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

American News & Tobacco in Southampton, Bucks County, which earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the Powerball® with Power Play® $2 million-winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.