TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Fast Lane Mart on South Main Street in Taylor. The $1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Fast Lane Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. For more information on how to claim prizes, players should contact the nearest Lottery office.