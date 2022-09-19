LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in the 500 block of West Bertsch Street in Lansford, Carbon County.

$1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Boyer’s Food Markets will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

PA Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted on the PA Lottery website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.