EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player has won a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million.

According to PA Lottery, the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 19-30-37-44-46 to win $1 million.

Pottsville Provision Company on North 7th Street in Pottsville earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.