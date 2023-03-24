EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a $1,000,000 winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a Walmart in PA.

According to PA Lottery, a Walmart in McKean County sold a Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off to a lucky consumer.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.

Walmart on Foster Brook Boulevard in Bradford will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.