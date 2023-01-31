HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced over $1 million of funding for non-profit security grants.

The PCCD has been funding organizations all over the commonwealth for the past three years and in that time has awarded over $19 million in funds, that will help protect non-profits who serve anyone or group that is within a bias.

The grant award can range from $5,000 to $150,000 with different eligibility terms such as safety and security planning and training, purchase of safety and security equipment and technology, upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security, and vulnerability and threat assessments as noted in the release.

The application and more information can be found on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website. Applications will be open until March 2 and awards will be announced April of 2023.