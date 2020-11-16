$1M lottery prize claimed in Snyder County

KREAMER, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $1 million lottery ticket was recently sold at the Quick Shop on Route 522 to 33-year-old Corey Henry of Snyder County. He says he enjoys playing the scratch-offs from the PA Lottery and bought the winning ticket on October 28.

The winning ticket was a $1,000,000 Merry Money holiday scratch-off ticket.







He says he told his parents first, “I said, ‘Mom! You will never believe what I won.’ She said, ‘$10,000? $40,000? $50,000?’ I told her that it was a lot more and showed it to her and my dad and she started screaming!” he said, according to the PA Lottery press release about his win. He says he will use part of the money to buy his mom a new car.

For more information on the PA Lottery and what to do if you think you’ve won, head to the PA Lottery website.

