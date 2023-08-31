SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big announcement for families and childcare programs in the Scranton area.

Mayor Paige Cognetti and CEO of the Scranton area community foundation, Laura Ducceschi announced Thursday one million dollars will be provided for childcare services as a part of Scranton’s involvement in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA.)

The grant is not just for childcare programs to help boost wages for employees, but for families that live in the Scranton Area that need help paying for childcare services.

Residents can apply for up to $40,000 in support and childcare programs can apply for up to $50,000.

“We really want to make sure we’re tailoring our programs through the rescue plan for our community, we think that this childcare program that we’re announcing today really does that, again a million dollars broken down between childcare providers and boosting wages for their workers and also direct to residents and families right here in Scranton,” said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Residents and childcare providers can apply online and the applications for the grant will close on December 31.