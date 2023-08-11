PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A much-anticipated festival has returned to Luzerne County, filling up the streets of Plymouth to fill everyone’s stomachs with the best Polish foods.

As someone raised in a home with Polish traditions, I was thrilled to be at the 19th Annual Kielbasa Fest surrounded by some of my favorite foods.

Thousands flood the streets of Plymouth to get their hands on their favorite summer sausage, but believe it or not.

“It’s not a hot dog, it’s kielbasa,” said Patrick Konopelski.

The 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival is in full swing Plymouth Alive, or the kielbasa posse, has been hard at work planning the popular event since last year.

“The whole community comes together and just enjoys a really good time together. everyone’s in a great mood, we’re all having great food and there’s really nothing else like it,” says Alexis Eroh President of Plymouth Alive

People come from all over to get a taste of the area’s best Polish foods, especially the famous Polish links.

“Pancakes, pierogies, the kielbasa. I’ve been eating kielbasa all my life so since I was five, four years old so it’s a good thing,” added Gary Kochinski from Plymouth.

“The biggest thing is having the kielbasa. Like I said I just had some at my brother’s, he got it out here early this morning,” continued Tom Gabriel from Wilkes-Barre.

And for some attending for the first time, they admit it’s time to expand their palate.

“People need to try new things,” says Jackson Smith from Hanover Township

“Are you gonna try some new stuff today?” asked 28/22 news reporter Emily Allegrucci

“Yes,” answered Smith.

“Are you gonna try some kielbasa?” added 28/22 news reporter Emily Allegrucci

“Yes,” says Smith.

As people fill up on their kielbasa, huluski, and pierogis, it’s easy to remember the reason behind the fest.

Celebrating the Polish heritage in Plymouth, even if these are the main attractions.

“It’s important for every ethnic background to hang on to your heritage, and food is such an important part of our cultures, and the Polish kielbasa it’s synonymous with Polish people,” said Konopelksi.

And as the kielbasa festival has become a tradition to many over the years, so has making the food that comes with it.

“My grandfather, Louis Konopelski, brought the recipe over from Poland a hundred years ago. My father made it, my uncle made it, I make it, my son fourth generation,” explained Konopelksi.

Saturday is the second and final day of the Kielbasa Festival in Plymouth so you still have time to get a taste of all that good food.