EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The Carbon County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News, a 19-year-old man died while cutting down a tree Thursday morning.

According to officials, Ryan Schock, 19, was injured by a tree around 9:00 a.m. in the area of McCool Lane and Stone Mountain Road off Route 895 in East Penn Township.

The coroner states Schock was cutting down a tree and it fell on his head. Schock was pronounced around 10:45 a.m. due to the injuries he sustained.