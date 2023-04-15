COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a 19-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle rolled over and crashed into a tree late Friday night.

The Coolbaugh Township Fire Department tells Eyewitness News they responded to the area near 59 Echo Lake Road for the report of a rollover crash with entrapment around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Coolbaugh Township Fire Chief says several crews were called to the scene to help remove the trapped driver and passenger from the car.

The Monroe County Coroner tells us the 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

There is no word on the passenger’s condition at this time.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department is handling the investigation according to the fire chief.