WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Troopers say the driver struck a concrete structure at the bottom of the ditch causing “disabling damage” to the vehicle and serious injuries to the driver.

First responders say the young man succumbed to his injuries.

State police say they are still investigating the crash.