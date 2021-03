SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police say that last Friday, 19-year-old Delante Chloe of Scranton was arrested during a traffic stop where officers found a handgun with the serial numbers removed along with narcotics.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of marijuana and related charges.