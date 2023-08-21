WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local lawmakers gathered Monday to discuss the allocation of millions in federal funding to replace two bridges in Luzerne County.

It’s a story that’s been a hot topic in the community for years now and one 28/22 News has been following.

US Senator Bob Casey and US Representative Matt Cartwright joined officials for a press conference in West Pittston.

The focus was highlighting $19 million from the US Department of Transportation to replace the Fort Jenkins and Water Street Bridges between Pittston and West Pittston.

“The investment here was the result of a lot of hard work by officials here in West Pittston and Luzerne County, coming to the federal government with a competitive application to get these dollars,” said Senator Casey.

This funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help design and build replacements for the bridges.

Officials hope on-street bicycle and pedestrian improvements make crossing the Susquehanna safer and more accessible for residents and visitors.

“Such an important project. You think about the things that depend on these connections: the economy, public safety, fire police, ambulance rescues. All of those things use the bridges, and we have to keep bridge connection between these two towns intact,” said Representative Cartwright.

The Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, has been closed since 2021 due to failing inspection.

Senator Casey says it’s an investment that will bring much more than better infrastructure.

“We hope over the next few years we’ll be able to talk about bridges having the investment fully utilized so that this community can be safer, and rely upon these bridges for economic growth and job creation,” Casey explained.

Officials have not confirmed a timeline for the project, but Congressman Cartwright says it’s long overdue.

“It’s gonna take more money, but we’ll figure it out because we have to get this done and with everybody working together, the way they are, I feel very confident about it,” Representative Cartwright continued.

Last week, workers put up fences on the entrances to the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge, preventing people from walking or biking across.